European Parliament elections 2019: Bulgaria’s election commission sets campaign finance limits

The total amount of financing of the election campaigns of parties and coalitions in Bulgaria’s May 26 2019 European Parliament elections may not exceed two million leva (about a million euro), the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

For nomination committees, the campaign finance amount may not exceed 100 000 leva, the CEC said.

Funding may come from a party’s own resources and member of initiative committees, their nominees, as well as money donated by individuals.

The ruling bans the receipt of anonymous donations in any form, as well as donations by juristic persons, sole traders, religious institutions, foreign governments or foreign state enterprises.

Donations from an individual to a party or coalition may not exceed more than 10 000 leva in a calendar year.

Provision is made for state funding for media packages to parties, coalitions and initiative committees. This funding enables them to buy advertising and paid publications in the media. The CEC has set a deadline for April 15 for media to publish their election advertising tariffs on their websites and notify the commission of them.

The National Audit Office must publish the accounts of the parties, coalitions and initiative committees within 15 days of the deadline for their submission on their website, the CEC said.

