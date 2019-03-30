Greek energy companies ‘ready to invest in North Macedonia’

Share this: Facebook

Greek energy companies are showing strong interest in the interconnection and expansion of the gas, electricity and oil networks between Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia, as well as the direct investments in the neighbouring country and the wider region, the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy, Giorgos Stathakis, has said.

The Greek Energy minister, who will be part of the government delegation, headed by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who will visit North Macedonia next Tuesday, spoke extensively on the prospects opened for energy partnerships. As he said, “there is great interest in energy issues, in three important areas”.

