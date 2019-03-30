Romania-Greece: Energy is our priority

Share this: Facebook

Greece and Romania have common goals in terms of planning in the energy sector and ensuring energy security, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă said after her meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Bucharest.

“Energy has a priority on the agenda in Romania, we support energy security at a regional level,” the Romanian Prime Minister said.

“Romania and Greece are the two most powerful economies in South Eastern Europe, and our co-operation plays a key role for the stability and growth in the Balkans,” Tsipras said.

