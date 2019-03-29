Poll sees business climate in Bulgaria largely unchanged in March 2019

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) found the business climate in Bulgaria in March 2019 much the same as in the previous month.

In February, the poll also found the business climate in Bulgaria largely unchanged. In January, the business climate was seen as slightly improved compared with December.

The NSI said that the only of the four sectors where the poll found an improvement in March 2019 was the retail trade.

The composite indicator “business climate in retail trade” increased by 2.6 percentage points mainly because retailers were more optimistic about the situation of their businesses over the next six months, the NSI said.

