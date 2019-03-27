Bulgaria gives 3.5M leva aid to countries in Western Balkans, Eastern Europe and Caucasus

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is granting 3 485 028 leva (about 1.78 million euro) to countries in the Western Balkans, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus to finance projects for the development of education, science, culture, social integration and civil society, the government information service said after a March 27 Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet agreed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should conclude the relevant grant agreements.

A total of 42 projects have been approved in nine countries countries: the Republic of Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, the Republic of Albania, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, the Republic of Armenia and Georgia.

(Photo of the Cabinet building in Sofia: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

