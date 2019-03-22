FDI in Bulgaria shows 427.5M euro outflow in January 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first month of the year recorded an outflow of 427.5 million euro, the equivalent of 0.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on March 22. In January 2018, FDI was 228.7 million euro, but the BNB originally reported an inflow of 158.8 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 556.8 million euro (compared to an outflow of 41.2 million euro in January 2018) and there were no re-invested earnings (versus 20.3 million euro a year earlier).

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies also recorded an outflow, of 0.1 million euro, compared to an inflow of two million euro in the first month of last year.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Pedro Moura Pinheiro/flickr.com)

Comments

comments