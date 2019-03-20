Bulgaria’s political parties manoeuvre ahead of May 2019 European Parliament elections

Share this: Facebook

Across the spectrum, Bulgaria’s political parties are manoeuvring ahead of the country’s May 26 2019 European Parliament elections, with both major and minor ones seeking alliances as well as honing their messages ahead of what is expected to be a hotly-contested poll.

The race is expected to be tightest between the two largest parties, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s centre-right GERB and Kornelia Ninova’s opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party. Most polls see GERB as having a slight lead over the BSP in the contest for Bulgaria’s 17 seats in the European Parliament.

Complicating the picture is that the vote on that Sunday in May would be at the close of a three-day weekend, which could reduce voter turnout.

(Photo of the European Parliament in Strasbourg via pixabay.com)

