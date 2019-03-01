Sixty-seven dead on Bulgaria’s roads in first two months of 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 67 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first two months of 2019, according to provisional figures posted by the Interior Ministry on March 1.

This is 10 fewer than the 77 confirmed deaths in the first two months of 2018, the ministry said.

In January and February 2019, there was a total of 820 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, which – apart from the dead – left 1023 people injured.

In 2017, Bulgaria had the second-highest road accident rate in the European Union. Official road fatality rates for the bloc in 2018 have not been released yet.

A total of 609 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in 2018, a figure 73 fewer than the road accident death toll in 2017, the Interior Ministry said on January 1 2019, citing provisional statistics.

The year 2018 saw 6674 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, and apart from the road deaths, a total of 8445 people were injured.

(Photo: Gabriella Fabbri)

Comments

comments