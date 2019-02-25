Bulgarian – North Macedonian trade, economic co-operation commission to meet in Skopje in March

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian – North Macedonian joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic co-operation will hold its first meeting in Skopje on March 6 and 7 2019, ten years after its inception.

This emerged after talks in Sofia on February 25 between North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his host and counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Dimitrov’s visit is taking place less than a week after Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted unanimously to approve the ratification of North Macedonia’s Nato accession protocol, becoming one of the first Nato member states to do so.

The North Macedonian foreign minister said that it was in the genuine interest of his country to implement the bilateral good-neighbourliness treaty with Bulgaria.

(Photo: mfa.bg)

