International Skiing Federation World Cup races in Bansko February 22-24: Prices and info

Bulgaria’s Bansko is hosting races in the International Skiing Federation (FIS) World Cup 2019 from February 22 to 24.

This will be the eighth time that Bansko hosts FIS World Cup events and it is certain that it will do so again in 2020 and 2021.

If you are here now, you may see the big platform at the Banderishka Poliana. It is suitable for nearly 3000 people. You pay 40 leva to attend (includes lift up and down).

Among the athletes who will be attending are Sany Zhekova, Marcel Hirscher, Mario Matt, Lindsey Vonn, Anna Veith, Ted Ligety and Reinfried Herbst.

For programme details and more information, please visit banskoblog.com

(Photo: banskoblog.com)

