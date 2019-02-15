Albania’s Parliament among latest to ratify North Macedonia’s Nato accession protocol

Share this: Facebook

Albania has become one of the first countries to ratify the Republic of North Macedonia’s Nato accession protocol.

In a vote applauded by Albania’s MPs, the vote to approve the Republic of North Macedonia’s Nato accession protocol was approved on February 14 in the legislature in Tirana.

Parliamentary speaker Gramoz Ruci said that North Macedonia had undergone a very big test.

“Today we vote the Nato accession protocol for North Macedonia. I’m glad that the parliament of Albania is one of the first to ratify this protocol, giving way to the accession of this country in the North Atlantic Treaty,” Ruci said.

