Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister criticises President over delayed ambassador appointments, Venezuela

In a television interview, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has criticised President Roumen Radev over his months-long delay in signing the appointments of ambassadors and over his behaviour on the Venezuela issue.

Bulgarian law provides the government to nominate ambassadors and for the president, as head of state, to decree them. The country has a history of tensions on the issue when the government and head of state come from different parties.

The issue of ambassadorial appointments is just one over which there are tensions between Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s coalition government and Radev, in office on a ticket that was backed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Zaharieva said that months ago, the government had sent the president’s office a list of about 15 names of ambassadors-designate, but Radev had yet to decree them. She cited the post of Bulgarian ambassador to Norway as an example where a vacancy remained.

