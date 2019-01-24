Bulgaria warns of potential traffic problems as protesting Greek farmers block border checkpoint

Share this: Facebook

Farmers from the Serres areas of Greece intend blocking traffic at the Kulata-Promachonas border checkpoint with Bulgaria on January 24 in a protest against the Prespa Agreement on the future name of the Republic of Macedonia.

The agreement, already approved by the legislature in Skopje, is due to be voted on by the Greek parliament late on the evening of January 24.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that according to the information of the consulate-general in Thessaloniki, the protest is expected to begin at 2pm in the Siderokastro area, after which protesters will head to the border crossing.

The protesters have invited their counterparts from all over Greece to join the protest.

The Foreign Ministry warned that it was possible that long queues of cars would form at the Kulata checkpoint as a result of the protest.

(Photo: Anton Lefterov)

