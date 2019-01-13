Greek government crisis: Tsipras to seek vote of confidence

Share this: Facebook

The leader of the Independent Greeks, Panos Kammenos, has withdrawn from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s coalition government, prompting Tsipras to say that he would seek a vote of confidence from the Parliament in Athens.

In his statements, the Greek Prime Minister announced that he would ask for a vote of confidence from Parliament, in order, he said, for the work of the Government to continue.

Tsipras said that he had accepted the resignation of Kammenos as Minister of National Defence and said that he would be replaced by the Chief of Staff of the Hellenic Armed Forces, Evangelos Apostolakis.

The entire statement of the Greek Prime Minister:

