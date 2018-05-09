EU slams Trump decision to dump Iran nuclear deal

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Union regrets the May 8 statement by US president Donald Trump on the nuclear deal with Iran (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA), EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

“Should the US reconsider this position, we would welcome it. The United States remain our closest partner and friend, and we will continue to work together on many other issues. As we have always said, the nuclear deal is not a bilateral agreement and it is not in the hands of any single country to terminate it unilaterally,” Mogherini said.

The Voice of America reported that Trump formally renounced the multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, decrying it as “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made”.

Trump, in remarks from the White House Diplomatic Room, declared that the United States is immediately reinstating all Iran-related sanctions it waived as part of the JCPOA.

Mogherini said that the deal had been unanimously endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“It is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, it is relevant in itself, but even more so in these times of encouraging signals on the perspective of the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. The nuclear deal with Iran is crucial for the security of the region, of Europe and of the entire world,” she said.

“As long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments, as it is doing so far, the European Union will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal. We fully trust the work, competence and autonomy of the International Atomic Energy Agency that has published 10 reports certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments.”

Mogherini said that the lifting of nuclear related sanctions is an essential part of the agreement.

“The European Union has repeatedly stressed that the lifting of nuclear related sanctions has not only a positive impact on trade and economic relations with Iran, but also and mainly crucial benefits for the Iranian people. The European Union is fully committed to ensuring that this continues to be delivered on.”

“I am particularly worried by the announcement of new sanctions,” Mogherini said.

“I will consult with all our partners in the coming hours and days to assess their implications. The European Union is determined to act in accordance with its security interests and to protect its economic investments.”

The nuclear deal with Iran is the culmination of 12 years of diplomacy, she said.

“It belongs to the entire international community. It has been working and it is delivering on its goal, which is guaranteeing that Iran doesn’t develop nuclear weapons. The European Union is determined to preserve it. We expect the rest of the international community to continue to do its part to guarantee that it continues to be fully implemented, for the sake of our own collective security.

“Let me conclude with a message to the Iranian citizens and leaders. To each and every one of them. Do not let anyone dismantle this agreement. It is one of the biggest achievements diplomacy has ever delivered, and we built this together. It is the demonstration that win win solutions are possible, through dialogue, engagement and perseverance. That common ground can be found, even when positions and interests differ. That respect can be a universal language.

“This deal belongs to each and every one of us. Stay true to your commitments, as we will stay true to ours. And together, with the rest of the international community, we will preserve the nuclear deal,” Mogherini said.

UN Secretary General António Guterres said: “I am deeply concerned by today’s announcement that the United States will be withdrawing from the JCPOA and will begin reinstating US sanctions.

“I have consistently reiterated that the JCPOA represents a major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy and has contributed to regional and international peace and security,” Guterres said.

“It is essential that all concerns regarding the implementation of the Plan be addressed through the mechanisms established in the JCPOA. Issues not directly related to the JCPOA should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments.

“I call on other JCPOA participants to abide fully by their respective commitments under the JCPOA and on all other member states to support this agreement,” he said.

Comments

comments