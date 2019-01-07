Central Plovdiv to be closed to traffic for European Capital of Culture 2019 opening days

Share this: Facebook

A large part of central Plovdiv will be closed to traffic for the official opening days of the city’s status as European Capital of Culture 2019.

The ban comes into effect on January 11 and will continue until the evening of January 13.

The area affected is between Iztochen, Hristo Botev, Ruski and Shesti Septembri boulevards.

Parking will be available at three “buffer zones”, at the parking area in front of the main entrance to the International Fair Plovdiv building, the second around Plovdiv Stadium and the third, the parking area next to the Kolodruma. These will be free-of-charge.

Plovdiv deputy mayor in charge of transport Zlatin Velev said that any cars found parked in the area where driving and parking are banned would be removed by specialist vehicles, which would be operating 24 hours a day.

With the January weather certain to be chilly for the outdoor opening event on the evening of January 12, organisers will be providing 15 000 blankets and 15 000 scarves to people attending the event.

Plovdiv mayor Ivan Totev said that official guests at the event would include the Speaker of the National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva, MEP Mariya Gabriel and Italy’s Culture Minister, Alberto Bonisoli.

For further details of the Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture opening weekend programme, please click here.

