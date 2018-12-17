New checkpoint at Bulgarian – Romanian border opened

Share this: Facebook

The Krushari – Dobromir border checkpoint between Bulgaria and Romania opened on December 17.

The opening is in line with a 2012 intergovernmental agreement on the opening of two new border crossings between Bulgaria and Romania, at Kaynardzha-Lipnitsa and Krushari-Dobromir.

The Kaynardzha-Lipnitsa border checkpoint was opened in October 2017.

In terms of the intergovernmental agreement, the checkpoint at Krushari-Dobromir is on Romanian territory, with facilities for border checks by both the Romanian and Bulgarian border police authorities.

(Photo: Bulgarian Interior Ministry)

