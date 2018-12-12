EU announces 71M euro aid to improve emergency care services in Bulgaria

Seventy-one million euro from Cohesion Policy funds will finance better equipped, more efficient and more accessible emergency healthcare services in Bulgaria, the European Commission said on December 12.

“With this new EU-funded project, all 237 emergency care facilities throughout the country will have improved infrastructure and emergency rooms with state-of-the-art medical equipment,” the Commission said.

The EU will also co-finance the purchase of 400 new ambulances equipped with modern communication and life-saving devices, allowing them to intervene rapidly and effectively, especially in more remote areas and for the most vulnerable groups of patients.

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu said: “Thanks to this EU-funded project, the quality and accessibility of healthcare in Bulgaria will improve significantly. This shows very clearly how Cohesion Policy can make a difference on the ground, to better protect our citizens.”

While guaranteeing quality and timely service to patients, the project will also contribute to improving cost efficiency of the entire system and will offer a better working environment for the medical personnel, the Commission said.

