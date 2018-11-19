EC places job ad for future European Chief Prosecutor

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission published on November 19 a call for applications for the position of European Chief Prosecutor at the European Public Prosecutor’s office.

The selected candidate will be the first ever European Chief Prosecutor to lead the EU’s independent prosecution office in charge of investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the EU budget, such as fraud, corruption or serious cross-border VAT fraud, the EC said.

Plans are for the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to become fully operational by the end of 2020.

The selection criteria include, among others, at least 15 years of professional experience as an active member of the public prosecution service or judiciary and at least five years of experience as a public prosecutor responsible for investigations and prosecutions of financial crimes in an EU country.

A selection panel will evaluate the candidates for the post of future European Chief Prosecutor and submit their assessment to the European Parliament and the Council, which will appoint the European Chief Prosecutor by common agreement.

The position will be based in Luxembourg. The vacancy notice is open until December 14 2018, the European Commission said.

