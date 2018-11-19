FDI in Bulgaria in January-September 2018 was 826.4M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first nine months of the year stood at 826.4 million euro, the equivalent of 1.6 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on November 19. In the same period of 2017, FDI was 808.5 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 744.2 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 13.2 million euro (compared to an inflow of 135.1 million euro in January-September 2017) and re-invested earnings accounted for 192.9 million euro (up from 28.5 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 5.4 million euro, compared to 15.6 million euro during the same period of 2017.

(Photo: takis kolokotronis/sxc.hu)

