New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria up close to 20% year-on-year

The number of new passenger car registrations in January to September 2018 was 19.7 per cent higher than in January to September 2017, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on October 17.

In January to September 2018, the number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria was 26 443, increasing from 22 098 in the same period last year.

In September 2018, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria added up to 2758, an increase of 8.5 per cent compared with September 2017, according to ACEA.

In September 2018, registrations of new passenger cars in the European Union fell by 23.5 per cent.

However, this should not come as a surprise, as the introduction of the new WLTP test at the beginning of last month caused an exceptional surge in registrations in August (+31.2 per cent). As a result, most EU countries suffered double-digit losses in September, including the five major markets, ACEA said.

Over the first nine months of 2018, EU demand for passenger cars remained positive (+2.5 per cent), in line with growth expectations for this year.

Looking at the five biggest markets, demand went up in Spain (+11.7 per cent), France (+6.5 per cent) and Germany (+2.4 per cent), while car sales contracted in Italy (-2.8 per cent) and in the United Kingdom (-7.5 per cent), ACEA said.

