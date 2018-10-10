Sofia Airport to hold emergency and rescue training exercises

Share this: Facebook

Sofia Airport will hold full-scale emergency and rescue training exercises on October 11 and October 23, starting at 10am local time, the public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television reported, quoting the airport’s management.

The report said that the exercises will involve “outside services and institutions” and would not impact daily operations or the flight schedule, but gave no further details.

It was not immediately clear whether any part of the exercises will be held in the airport’s passenger areas or entirely in areas where only authorised personnel are allowed.

(Sofia Airport photo: Aisano)

