Bulgarian PM Borissov opens looping section on gas link to Turkey

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, accompanied by Energy Minister Temenouzhka Petkova and her Turkish counterpart Fatih Dönmez, opened a new 20km stretch of pipeline near the border with Turkey on August 3.

The looping section, which runs in parallel to the main gas pipeline, will boost the annual capacity of the connection by 1.7 billion cubic metres to 15.7 billion cubic metres. More importantly, it will allow reverse gas flows from Turkey into Bulgaria – as opposed to one-way only into Turkey, as it is now.

Built at a cost of 46 million leva, or about 23.5 million euro, it is a key part of Bulgaria’s plans to secure new sources and transit routes for natural gas deliveries.

Bulgaria wants to build a gas hub near Varna on the Black Sea coast and Borissov recently visited Moscow to discuss the prospects for one of the four lines of the Turkish Stream pipeline between Russia and Turkey to be extended to the Bulgarian-Turkish border, from where it would be linked to the proposed hub.

(Photo: government.bg)

