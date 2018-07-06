EU consults citizens on abandoning daylight saving time

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



While the overall health effects are inconclusive, human biorhythms may be more severely impacted than previously thought, the European Commission (EC) announced as it opened the issue of clock changes to the continent’s citizenry.

The EC is assessing two main policy alternatives: keep the current summertime arrangement or discontinue the changes and ban periodic switches, leaving each state to choose between permanent summer, winter or a different time.

“The Commission is committed to gather European citizens’, stakeholders’ and Member States’ views on possible changes to the current summertime arrangements,” the EC declared on its website.

Respondents have until August 16 to reply.

To continue reading, please visit dw.de.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments