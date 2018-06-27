Tsipras: Greece now a case study of economic recovery

Share this: Facebook

From 2015 to 2018 Greece has turned itself from an example of monumental fiscal failure to a case study for fiscal over-achievement and economic recovery, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told an event at the London Business School.

Tsipras noted the improved growth rate, the four billion euro of foreign direct investment in 2017, the flourishing exports, the “steady growing path of manufacture, the stable banking sector, the prowess of tourism, the decreasing unemployment and the 350 000 new jobs that have been created”.

But, the Prime Minister commented he could not apply this very hopeful perspective to the whole of Europe.

