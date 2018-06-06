Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria-BRUA gas pipeline to bring change to Balkans

Share this: Facebook

Yet another ambitious EU plan is a step closer to implementation following Romania’s decision to start building the part of the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria-BRUA gas pipeline on its territory.

The state-owned company, Transgaz, received the green light to start construction, paving the way for the interconnection of Romania’s gas networks with those of Bulgaria and Hungary.

The BRUA pipeline is included in projects of common interest by the EU and is supported in practice by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

