Athens seen to be making significant progress in ‘Macedonia’ name talks

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Greek government appears to be making significant progress in talks with Skopje in search of a solution to the dispute over the use of the name “Macedonia”.

The Athens News Agency cited information by a senior Greek government official on Monday, according to which the foreign ministers from Athens and Skopje have made “significant progress” and are at a “crucial turning point”. However, the official noted that negotiations have not yet been concluded.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias stated on Monday that “possibly today or tomorrow, the negotiations will continue on technical and legal issues which must be clarified”. Once these issues have been resolved, talks will move on the level of Prime Ministers, Kotzias revealed.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments