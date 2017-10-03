Critics: Ukraine’s parliament passes law that would make many graft investigations impossible

Share this: Facebook

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on Oct. 3 passed a judicial reform bill that would make it almost impossible to investigate many criminal cases, including corruption cases against top officials, critics of the legislation say.

The reform legislation also enables the functioning of the controversial new Supreme Court, 25 members of which have been deemed corrupt or dishonest by the Public Integrity Council, a judicial reform watchdog.

Under the bill, prosecutors would have to file notices of suspicion for suspects in criminal cases within six months for grave crimes, and within three months for crimes of medium severity. Otherwise, such cases would have to be closed.

