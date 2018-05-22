Bulgarian mobile carrier completes re-branding as A1 Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian subsidiary of Telekom Austria said on May 22 that it has completed its re-branding as A1 Bulgaria. The carrier was previously known as Mobiltel and it operated under the Mtel brand.

The re-branding was announced last year when Telekom Austria, in which Carlos Slim’s America Movil owns a majority stake, said that it would harmonise its branding strategy across the seven Central and Eastern European markets in which it operates.

A1 Bulgaria had previously re-branded in 2012, when it overhauled its corporate look, but kept the Mtel brand name. The Bulgarian carrier is the third Telekom Austria subsidiary to adopt the new name, after the Austrian and Slovenian units.

A1 Bulgaria said that the new name reflected a change in its business operations – the company, which was awarded the first mobile licence in Bulgaria, in recent years has expanded its services and now offers home internet, cable TV and cloud services.

For consumers, the main difference will be the change in the name of the legal entity on their bills, while services will remain unaffected, the company said.

(Photo: a1.bg)

Comments

comments