Bulgarian Orthodox Church rejects invitation to 1000th anniversary of Ohrid Archbishopric

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s governing body, the Holy Synod, voted on May 14 to refuse an invitation from Archbishop Stefan of the Macedonian Orthodox Church to attend celebrations of the 1000th anniversary of the Ohrid Archbishopric.

The decision is in contrast to the expectations that Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov will attend the church and state ceremonies on May 27 and 28.

It also is in contrast to the recent more cordial relations between the two churches, as evidenced, for instance, in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church delegation passing the “Holy Fire” to a delegation headed by Stefan this past Orthodox Christian Easter.

The May 14 decision comes as the Bulgarian church considers what to do next about the approach by the Macedonian Orthodox Church for the Bulgarian church to take on the role of its mother church.

(Photo of St Sophia church in Ohrid: Raso)

