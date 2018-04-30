Bulgarian Air Force to hold practice flights from May 3 to 5 ahead of Armed Forces Day

If in the next few days you hear Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets roaring over Sofia and see military vehicles heading on major routes towards the city, it is nothing much to worry about – they are getting ready for May 6 2018, Armed Forces Day.

There will be practice flights of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters over central Sofia from May 3 to 5, between 10am and 11am each day, the Ministry of Defence said. An additional time slot has been allocated from 2pm to 3pm on May 5, for practice flights if required, the ministry said.

On May 5, there will be flyovers from 6pm to 8pm over the Vassil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, part of celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Central Sports Club of the Army, better known as football team CSKA.

Meanwhile, from May 1, military vehicles will be heading to Dobroslavtsi airfield near Sofia on national roads from the towns of Sliven, Yambol, Kazanluk, Karlovo, Assenovgrad, Stara Zagora, Pleven and Blagoevgrad.

The flyover on May 6 will be between 10am and 11am as part of the formal military parade.

The Ministry of Defence issued a reminder to the media and the public that during the practice flights and at the time of the May 6 flyover, the use of drones is forbidden for safety reasons.

Coincidentally, the Defence Ministry’s announcement came as Bulgaria’s traffic control authority and Sofia Airport announced that as of April 26, given the increase in air traffic at the capital city’s airport, various steps had been taken – involving how runways are used, turning altitudes and other measures – to reduce noise pollution above the city.

