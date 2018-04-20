Bulgaria’s earnings from foreign tourists rose 11% in December-February – Tourism Ministry

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s revenue from foreign tourists added up to close to 796 million leva (about 407 million euro) in December 2017 to February 2018, an increase of more than 11 per compared with the same months the previous winter season.

This is according to an April 20 statement by the Tourism Ministry, quoting figures from central Bulgarian National Bank.

The results are proof of the sustainable development of the sector in Bulgaria, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said.

She said that the report confirms the forecast for growth rates between five and 10 per cent during the winter season.

Angelkova said that such an achievement would be a serious success for Bulgaria, because the 2016/2017 season had been the most successful for winter tourism since Bulgaria’s accession to the EU in January 2007.

Between December 2017 and February 2018, the total number of tourism visits by foreigners to Bulgaria was more than 1.25 million, an increase of 12.2 per cent compared with December 2016 to February 2017, the Tourism Ministry said.

In January and February 2018, the revenue from foreign visitors to the country amounted to 513 million leva, an increase of 10 per cent compared with January and February 2017.

(Photo: Noel Abejo/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments