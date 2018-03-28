Bulgarian Parliament sets 50-metre limit on height of new buildings in the centre of Sofia

Share this: Facebook

New buildings in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia may be no more than 75 metres high, except in the centre, where the limit will be 50 metres, the National Assembly decided on March 28.

The changes were voted with the second reading of amendments to the Structures and Construction Act of Sofia Municipality.

In Sofia’s mountainside neighbourhoods of Boyana, Dragalevtsi and Simeonovo, the permissible height for new buildings will be up to 15 metres.

Some outlying areas of the city may be exempted from these height restrictions, but these will be defined in the master plan for Sofia, to which amendments are yet to be drafted.

Zdravko Zdravkov, Sofia chief architect – a post that is the equivalent of a town planner – had envisaged two areas for the construction of high-rise buildings, on Tsarigradsko Chausses after 7km and in Lyulin where Tsaritsa Joana Boulevard intersects with the Ring Road, but MPs decided against fixing areas for high-rise buildings in the current amendments to the law.

