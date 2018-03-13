Bulgaria’s exports in January 2018 up by 12.3%, trade balance negative

Share this: Facebook

The total value of all goods exported from Bulgarian in January 2018 was 12.3 per cent higher than in January 2017, adding up to more than 4.2 billion leva, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on March 13.

In January 2018, the total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria was more than five billion leva, a sum 19.3 per cent higher than in January 2017, the NSI said, citing preliminary figures.

The total foreign trade balance, with EU and non-EU countries, was negative in January 2018 and amounted to 833.2 million leva.

