Bulgarian and Romanian films shortlisted for European Oscars

The Balkan film industry is thriving and more and more productions made in the Balkans, concerning the region or both are listed among some of the best works competing with other international big screen creations.

This time, four films with Bulgarian and Romanian participation, are shortlisted in four different categories of the European Oscar Awards, planned to take place in the German capital, on December 9.

“‘King of the Belgians’, a co-production of Belgium, the Netherlands and Bulgaria, is competing in the European Comedy category, while the Bulgarian-Danish-French Drama ‘Godless’, has been chosen as one of five films being presented in the European Discovery category.

