Bulgaria falls to 50th place in World Bank ease of doing business ranking of 190 economies

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria is in 50th place in the World Bank’s ranking of ease of doing business in 190 economies, a drop from 38th place in 2016.

Among six cities benchmarked in Bulgaria, Rousse leads in the areas of registering property and enforcing contracts, Bourgas in getting electricity; Varna stands out for efficient business registration, and Sofia for its relatively fast construction permitting process, according to the report “World Bank. 2018. Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs”

The report reviews changes in business regulations in 190 countries for domestic firms using 11 indicator sets, including starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Willie Cloete/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments