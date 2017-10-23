Opposition in Macedonia demands referendum on good-neighbourliness deal with Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Opposition party VMRO-DPMNE said on October 23 that it will send a request to Parliament to call a referendum on the good-neighbourliness treaty that was agreed with Bulgaria. The party said that the citizens are entitled to have their say on the agreement which puts their state in an equal position to Bulgaria and that this agreement will have great repercussions for the Macedonian identity.

“As a party, we are determined for the European Atlantic integration of the country, but we believe that hasty agreements are not in the spirit of European and democratic values. Good neighbourly relations are built with actions and trust and not by damaging the image of one side,” Krste Jovanovski of VMRO-DPMNE said.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments