Socialist SDSM scores victory in Macedonia local elections

The first preliminary results issued by the State Election Commission in the Republic of Macedonia indicate that the Macedonian Social Democratic Union (SDSM) has registered a victory in Sunday’s local government elections, winning more votes than the rival party, VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the State Election Commission, the number of communes in which SDSM has won since the very first round is small, while it was ahead in 49 communes, where there will be a second round of voting.

VMRO-DPMNE led by Nikola Gruevski has registered a decline, being ahead in only 10 communes, where there will also be a second round of elections.

