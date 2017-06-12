Bulgaria will use EU Presidency to advocate European future of Western Balkans – PM and President

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and President Roumen Radev used separate talks on June 12 with visiting chairman of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mladen Ivanić, to underline that the European prospects of the Western Balkans would be a priority in Bulgaria’s 2018 EU Presidency.

Bulgaria will remain an active advocate for guaranteeing the European future of the countries of the Western Balkans, including during the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union, Borissov said during talks with Ivanić, who holds an office equivalent to being Bosnia and Herzegovina’s head of state.

Borissov expressed his belief that Bosnia and Herzegovina would continue to move along the path of Euro-Atlantic integration, which is the only guarantee of security in the region.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister highlighted the role of each Balkan country in maintaining peace and stability in this part of the continent as well as in Europe as a whole.

