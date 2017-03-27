Bulgaria elections: With all votes counted, GERB 32.65%, BSP 27.2%

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



With 100 per cent of votes counted, Boiko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party had 32.65 per cent of the vote and the Bulgarian Socialist Party 27.2 per cent in the country’s March 26 2017 early parliamentary elections, according to the Central Election Commission.

Five contestants in the National Assembly elections had won seats, going by the complete results released on the afternoon of March 27.

The others over the four per cent threshold were the nationalist United Patriots (9.07 per cent), the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) – a party traditionally associated with a strong support base among Bulgarians of Turkish ethnicity (8.99 per cent) and business person Vesselin Mareshki’s Volya party (4.15 per cent).

The right-of-centre Reformist Bloc-Glas Naroden coalition had 3.06 per cent, former justice minister Hristo Ivanov’s pro-judicial reform, anti-corruption Yes Bulgaria had 2.88 per cent, former MRF leader Lyutvi Mestan’s breakaway DOST 2.86 per cent and Radan Kanev’s breakaway from the Reformist Bloc, the New Republic coalition, 2.48 per cent.

Bulgarian voters who went to the polls and ticked the “I don’t support anyone” option on the ballot paper added up to 2.5 per cent.

An informal calculation shows that with these results, in the 240-seat National Assembly, GERB would have about 96 seats, the BSP about 79, the United Patriots 27, the MRF 26 and Volya 12.

For a government to be elected, it would have to have the votes of just more than half the total number of MPs.

/Politics

Comments

comments