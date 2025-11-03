Bulgaria records 6.05B leva Budget deficit in January-September 2025

Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget deficit of 6.05 billion leva in the first nine months of the year, or 2.7 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, the ministry said on November 3.

The Budget balance was significantly worse off compared to the same period of 2024, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget deficit of 2.83 billion leva, although last year’s figure was helped by funds rolled over from the previous year’s budget.

The state Budget had a deficit of 4.35 billion leva in January-September, while the EU funds recorded a deficit of 1.7 billion leva, the ministry said.

Consolidated budget revenue in January-September was 59.76 billion leva, up 14.8 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to the increase in tax revenues, which rose by 14.5 per cent to 48.41 billion leva.

Spending was 65.81 billion leva, up from 54.87 billion leva in the same period of 2024, with the bulk of the increase going to higher pensions and other social spending, increased public sector salaries, as well as capital expenditures, the ministry said.

