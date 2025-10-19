The Sofia Globe

Lizz Wright, Yellowjackets among stars coming to 2025 Plovdiv Jazz Fest

The Sofia Globe staff

US jazz and gospel singer Lizz Wright and American jazz fusion band Yellowjackets are among the stars who will perform at the prestigious Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2025, being held in the Bulgarian city from November 7 to 9.

The fest is organised by Blue M and is being held at its traditional venue the Boris Christoff House of Culture.

The programme:

November 7

7.30pm: All-Star Big Band

9.15pm: Jacob Karlzon Trio feat. Viktoria Tolstoy

November 8

7.30pm: Milen Kirov Quintet (Bulgaria, Germany)

9.15pm: Lizz Wright Sextet (US)

Lizz Wright. Photo: Hollis King

November 9

7.30pm: Zone C (Bulgaria)

9.15pm: Yellowjackets (US)

Tickets are on sale at the Eventim network and online at this link.

(Photo of Yellowjackets: Roberto Cifarelli)

