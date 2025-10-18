Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time on October 26 2025

Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time at 4am on October 26 2025, the final Sunday of the month, going back an hour to 3am.

This marks the end of the annual Daylight Saving Time that in 2025 began on March 30.

Bulgaria remains on winter time until March 29 2026, the final Sunday of that month next year, when clocks will go forward an hour when daylight savings time returns – if it does, pending any changes by then.

In the European Union, initial plans had been that the October 2019 change would be the final one and the system of twice-yearly changes would be scrapped. However, talk of changing the system has receded since then.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)