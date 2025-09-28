‘Mythological Transfomers’ exhibition by Turkish artists in Bulgaria’s capital

An exhibition entitled “Mythological Transformers” of works by five Turkish artists specialising in paper art is on at the Mission Gallery, 2 Alexander Zhendov Street in Sofia, until October 10 2025.

In “Mythological Transformers”, artists convey the message of cultural dialogue, mutual respect, and the sharing of creative experience between Türkiye and Bulgaria.

The exhibition is presented by Sofia Paper Art Fest and the Amateras Foundation, and is being held under the auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia in the Republic of Bulgaria and in close cooperation with the State Cultural Institute of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is part of the strategic cultural events in Sofia’s Cultural Calendar 2025, placing a strong emphasis on cultural diplomacy as a tool for strengthening bilateral relations, the Turkish embassy said.

Those whose works are featured are Şükran Tümer, Neslihan Çakır, Benay Durmuş, Fethiye Erbay and Mutlu Erbay.

At the September 25 opening ceremony, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Sofia, Mehmet Sait Uyanık, emphasised that art brings nations closer together, and said that the embassy has organised more than 15 cultural events in Bulgaria this year.