Weather outlook for Bulgaria’s Independence Day long weekend

Mainly sunny weather with warm maximum temperatures are forecast for Bulgaria’s three-day long weekend which culminates on Independence Day on September 22.

On September 20, maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 26° to 31° Celsius, 28° in capital city Sofia.

On September 21, maximums will range from 27 to 32°, 27° in Sofia, and on September 22, maximums will range from 28 to 33°, 29° in Sofia.

According to weather forecasters, at the Black Sea coast, maximum temperatures will be in the mid to high 20s.

September 22 also brings the start of astronomical autumn, with the equinox at 9.19pm.

On and around the September 22 Independence Day long weekend, the movement of lorries over 12 tons will be temporarily restricted on the Struma and Trakia highways during peak hours – along their entire length in both directions, and on the Hemus Motorway in both directions in the section from Sofia to the roundabout with the I-4 Brestnitsa – Lovech road, which is on the territory of the Sofia and Lovech districts, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

On September 19, the movement of heavy lorries in both directions will be stopped between 5pm and 8pm.

On September 20, the restriction on vehicles over 12 tons in both directions will be from 8am to 1pm.

On September 22, the ban on the movement of vehicles over 12 tons will be between 2pm and 8 pm only for those travelling to Sofia.

No restrictions will be introduced on September 21.

The temporary organization does not apply to vehicles carrying out public passenger transport.

On the Hemus and Struma Motorways, the ban does not cover vehicles over 12 tons that transport dangerous goods, live animals, perishable food products and temperature-controlled cargo and specialized carcass lorries.

On the Trakia Motorway in the section from the Ihtiman to Vakarel in the direction of Sofia, the ban will not apply to vehicles over 12 tons carrying dangerous goods.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)