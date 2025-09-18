Bulgaria begins autumn-winter 2025/26 immunisation campaign against Covid-19

The Covid-19 immunisation campaign for the autumn-winter season 2025/2026 has started, the Bulgarian Health Ministry’s website plusmen.bg said on September 18.

The administration of the vaccines will begin on September 23 in all districts of Bulgaria and will be completely free of charge.

The Minister of Health approved the recommendations of the National Expert Council on Immunisations.

A total of 47 520 doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech) against the LP.8.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been delivered for the upcoming campaign. They are already available in the regional health inspectorates.

Of these, 43 200 doses are for people over 12 years of age, and nearly 4000 are for children from six months to 11 years of age.

The following priority groups for vaccination have been determined: people aged 60+; people with chronic diseases; immunocompromised persons (including children over six months); pregnant women; medical personnel; and users and staff of social institutions.

Any other person who does not fall into the specified groups and has no contraindications for immunisation can also receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the website said.

It is administered in a single dose, with the exception of children under five years of age who have not been ill or vaccinated before – they are given three doses.

In people with previous immunisation against Covid-19, there must be an interval of at least three months from the last dose. Immunocompromised persons can receive an additional dose after six months.

The National Expert Council also recommends parallel protection with a seasonal flu vaccine. For people aged 65 and over, it is provided free of charge under the National Programme for Improving Vaccination Prevention of Seasonal Influenza and Pneumococcal Infections in Persons Aged 65 and Over 2023-2026.