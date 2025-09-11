Dutch artist Terry Vreeburg presents ‘some messages don’t make it’ at Goethe Institut Bulgaria

An exhibition entitled “some messages don’t make it” by Dutch artist Terry Vreeburg opens on September 16 at the Goethe Institut Bulgaria, 1 Budapest Street, and continues until October 17 2025.

Vreeburg was born in the Netherlands and has been living in the abandoned village of Tsarino in the Eastern Rhodope Mountains for the past six years.

There, he runs an artist residency through the Tsarino Foundation and curates the Razklon Gallery, which is hidden in the mountains.



For his exhibition “some messages don’t make it” at the Goethe Institut Gallery, he will be showing a series of new works, along with a selection of completed works.

The works offer an overview of the different media and techniques used by the artist, addressing the intimacy of isolation in nature and examining the sense of autonomy and egocentrism regardless of human location.



The new works featured in the exhibition are partly inspired by the village and surrounding nature where the artist lives, such as aluminum sculptures made from recycled beer cans, the use of local stone and wood, and ink made from forest mushrooms.

After graduating from Gerrit Rietveld Academie in 2009, Vreeburg works as a visual artist, performer and organizer, mainly in the fields of drawing, sculpture, musical improvisation and poetry.

After participating in the Tsarino Foundation’s artist residency program, he decided to leave Amsterdam and move to the village of Tsarino as a new member of the foundation.

Since 2019, he has been living permanently Tsarino, where he devotes his energy to supporting the activities of the foundation.