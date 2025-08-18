National Autumn Exhibitions Plovdiv 2025 opens on September 1

The National Autumn Exhibitions Plovdiv 2025 – entitled “A Piece of River” – opens on September 1 at 6pm and continues throughout the month.

The venues for the event are in Plovdiv’s Old Town: The Balabanov House, the Hindliyan House, and the Permanent Exhibition Mexican Art of the City Art Gallery.

The exhibition explores the connection between art and place through the dialogue between the work of Georgi “Slona” Bozhilov, the Old Town of Plovdiv, and the works of 14 contemporary Bulgarian artists.

The 14 artists participating are Antoni Rayzhekov, Borislava Berbenko, Boryana Rossa, Velizar Dimchev, Kalin Serapionov, Kalina Dimitrova, Miryana Todorova, Nadezhda Oleg Lyahova, Nevena Ekimova, Nia Tsenkova, Pravdoliub Ivanov, Siyana Shishkova, Stela Vassileva and Stoyan Dechev.

The curator is Vessela Nozharova.

Admission is free and opening hours are from 9.30am to 6pm, closed on Mondays.