FDI in Bulgaria in H1 2025 was 848M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of the year stood at 848 million euro, the equivalent of 0.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on August 18.

In the same period of 2024, FDI was 879.4 million euro, although BNB originally reported 387.8 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 232.9 million euro (compared to 222.8 million euro in January-June 2024) and the BNB figures showed 1.76 billion euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 1.24 billion euro for the first six months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded a net outflow of 10.8 million euro, compared to a net outflow of 1.1 million euro recorded in the first half of 2024.

The central bank data showed 1.14 billion euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to an outflow of 579.9 million euro in the first six months of 2024. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of 2025 came from Italy (197.3 million euro), the Netherlands (190.7 million euro), and Greece (167.3 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Switzerland (-296.6 million euro) and Luxembourg (-155.9 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 244.3 million euro in January-June, compared to 541.6 million euro in the first six months of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

