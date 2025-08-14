Bulgarian economy grew by 0.7% in Q2 2025 – flash estimate

Bulgaria’s economy grew by 0.7 per cent in the second quarter of the year, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a flash estimate on August 14. In real terms, gross domestic product (GDP) in Bulgaria in April-June was 51.7 billion leva, or 26.4 billion euro.

In annual terms, the economic growth in the second quarter was 3.1 per cent, compared to the same period of 2024. NSI is due to announce preliminary growth figures for the quarter on September 5.

The flash estimate’s seasonally-adjusted data showed domestic consumption increase by 0.9 per cent during the second quarter, and it was 6.5 per cent higher on an annual basis. Gross fixed capital formation rose by 0.2 per cent in April-June, and was 6.5 per cent higher compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Exports rose by 0.6 per cent compared to the first quarter of the year and were 4.9 per cent lower compared to the second quarter of last year, while imports fell by two per cent on a quarterly basis and 0.6 per cent year-on-year.

The country recorded a trade surplus of 466.1 million leva in the quarter, the equivalent of 0.9 per cent of GDP, NSI said.

(Photo: Steve Ford/sxc.hu)

